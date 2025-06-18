Canucks Take Game 3 of Calder Cup Finals

June 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ABBOTSFORD, BC- The Canucks got the best of Charlotte in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals, taking a 6-1 win on home ice to put the Checkers behind 2-1 in the series.

The visitors were the first to find the scoreboard, as Oliver Okuliar redirected a point shot from Matt Kiersted midway through the first for that frame's lone goal.

The Canucks answered back in the second with a power-play tally to even the score through 40 minutes, but things tilted their way in the third. Linus Karlsson gave the home side their first lead of the night early on in the frame, then another power-play tally - Abbotsford's second on as many opportunities - later in the period broke things open. The Canucks added to their lead less than two minutes later, then another pair in the final three minutes of regulation to push the score to 6-1 as time expired.

Notes

This marked the Checkers' first playoff loss by more than one goal this season Dating back to the regular season, the Checkers had won 10 straight games on the road Abbotsford went 2-for-2 on the power play and is now 5-for-12 for the series (41.7 percent) The Checkers have scored the first goal in 11 of 15 playoff games Checkers scratches included forwards Brett Chorske, Kyle Criscuolo, Zac Dalpe, Jack Devine, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Tobias Bjornfot, Colton Huard, Eamon Powell and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.







