IceHogs Sign Forward Dillon Boucher

June 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Wednesday that the team has signed forward Dillon Boucher to a one-year AHL contract.

Boucher has spent parts of three seasons for his professional career with the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL. The 28-year-old captained the Thunder last year to the team's first playoff birth in four years. During 151 ECHL games, Boucher collected 35 points (14g,21a) and led Wichita in penalty minutes the previous two seasons.

"We are extremely excited to bring Dillon aboard and benefit from his physicality that he brings to the ice every shift", said IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard. "He's earned this opportunity in the AHL and the leadership he showed in Wichita will be a great benefit to our room."

Last season, the forward played in one preseason game with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League.

Before turning pro, the Head Chezzetcook, NS native skated four seasons at Dalhousie University. Boucher played 99 games at the USports level with 16 goals and 27 assists over his tenure. The 6'0, 220 lbs. lefty also wore a "C" for his school.







