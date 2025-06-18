Bears Re-Sign Forward Micah Miller for 2025-26

June 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Micah Miller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Miller, 26, skated in two games with the Bears this past season, making his Hershey debut on Dec. 27 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Miller spent the rest of the season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, striking for a career-best 53 points (21g, 32g) to tie for fourth in team scoring while earning a sweater for a team-leading 69 games. His +33 rating was fifth in the ECHL and second among league forwards. Nine of Miller's goals with South Carolina were game-winners, tied for second in the ECHL. Miller also contributed four power-play goals and four shorthanded markers. Miller added three assists in seven playoff contests.

The 5'9", 201-pound forward has appeared in seven career AHL games with Hershey and Tucson, generating one assist. In 132 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Atlanta, Miller has collected 94 points (44g, 50a).

Prior to turning pro, Miller, a native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, played five seasons at St. Cloud State University, where he was teammates with Hershey forward Grant Cruikshank in 2022-23.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.