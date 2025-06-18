Anaheim Ducks Sign Nikita Nesterenko to Two-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Nikita Nesterenko to a two-year, one-way contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Nesterenko, 23 (9/10/01), earned 4-2=6 points in 20 NHL games with Anaheim in 2024-25, setting career highs in points, goals, assists and appearances. He has scored 6-2=8 points in 32 career NHL contests with the Ducks.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward recorded 13-21=34 points with a +1 rating and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 American Hockey League (AHL) contests with San Diego last season. Acquired from Minnesota with Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round selection for John Klingberg March 3, 2023, Nesterenko has scored 29-42=71 points with a +7 rating and 74 PIM in 120 career AHL games with San Diego. As a rookie in 2023-24, Nesterenko scored 16-21=37 points with a +6 rating and 38 PIM in 70 AHL games with San Diego. He ranked fourth among team leaders in goals, while he led San Diego rookie skaters in scoring, goals and assists.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native appeared in 97 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2020-23, collecting 28-49=77 points with a +25 rating and 86 PIM. He scored 13-21=34 points in 36 games as a junior in 2022-23, setting single-season career highs in points, goals and assists.







