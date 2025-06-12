Chicago's History with the 3rd Draft Pick

June 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Blackhawks hold nine draft picks in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft including the third overall selection. Chicago has drafted third overall in its history on six occasions, picking plenty of talent and players that became franchise leaders.

Here is the list of the six skaters that have previously been selected by the Blackhawks with the 3rd draft pick:

1966: Terry Caffery

1980: Denis Savard

1984: Ed Olczyk

2004: Cam Barker

2006: Jonathan Toews

2019: Kirby Dach

Selected in 1980, Denis Savard would go on to wear the Blackhawks' sweater for 13 seasons in his Hall of Fame career. The center served as Chicago's captain from 1987-1989 and was a nine-time NHL all-star. The accolades are plenty for Savard, who holds the franchise record for both points (131) and assists (87) in a season. In 1990, Savard was traded to the Canadiens and won his Stanley Cup with Montreal three years later.

Four years after selecting Savard, Chicago drafted forward Ed Olczyk who would prove to be another pivotal piece of the Blackhawks. The Illinois native made an immediate impact in Chicago skating in three seasons with the Hawks to begin his career and two seasons at the end of his playing days. Olczyk notched 342 goals and 794 points over 16 NHL seasons with Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Jets, Rangers, Kings, and Penguins. In 1994, Olczyk won the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers.

In 2006, Chicago drafted the center who would captain the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups, Jonathan Toews. Through 16 season at the United Center, Toews amassed 883 points (372g, 511a). The product of North Dakota was named to the NHL All-Star Game five times and took home the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft takes place on June 27 and June 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.







American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025

Chicago's History with the 3rd Draft Pick - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.