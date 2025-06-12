Berger Foundation Iceplex Hosts Frozen Pool Party Skate on Friday Night

June 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA The Coolest Spot in the Desert For Summer Fun!- The Berger Foundation Iceplex will be hosting a Frozen Pool Party Skate on Friday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

We're making a splash on ice at the Frozen Pool Party Skate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex! Beat the heat and celebrate the start of summer in the coolest way possible. Grab your friends and get ready to skate into an unforgettable experience with free popcorn and Frescas, a prize wheel loaded with exciting giveaways (yes, even concert tickets), and special guests! We'll even have pool-party-themed games on ice, and a DJ appearance the Big 106 Morning Show's Tommy Carr to keep the vibes going. Come dressed in your favorite summer outfit and get a free skate rental with your paid admission! Registration is required.

SKATE & SAVE

Berger Foundation Iceplex offers Individual Membership along with the new Family Membership option, each providing access to fun all summer with a variety of perks and discounts for one full year. The Membership programs include discounted access to Public Skating Sessions, early access for Summer Theme Skating Events, Learn to Play 2 Hockey programs, Skate Academy, Stick & Puck pick-up games, youth & adult leagues, plus discount ticket options for Firebirds games, team store discounts and SO much more! All Membership plans are valid for one year from the time of purchase.

FIRE & ICE SUMMER CAMPS

Grow your skill and knowledge at the COOLEST spot in the desert this Summer! Skaters in our half day camp will get four daily group skating or hockey lessons, make friends while playing fun games on and off the ice, and learn about proper skate care. Registration is now open for our June, July, and August camps. Drop-in participants are welcome. Early Bird Discount is available for those planning ahead! Register for Weekly or Daily Drop-In today!

Dates: June 16-19, July 21-24, and August 4-7

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.







