T-Birds Recognized Across Multiple Categories at AHL Team Business Meetings

June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized among their peers across multiple business areas during the American Hockey League's Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live in Indianapolis. The team captured the following honors:

AHL Marketing Department of the Year

AHL's Most Unique Social Media Content

Matthew McRobbie: 3rd in Eastern Conference in corporate sales revenue generated

Ticket Sales Department Benchmark Award for 600 New Full Season Equivalents

Corpoate Sales Department Benchmark Award for 90% Renewal in Corporate Cash

The highlight of this year's award recognition was the team's Marketing Department capturing top marks in the 32-team league with the title of AHL Marketing Department of the Year.

The department has excelled with a fully in-house strategy blending creativity, consistency, and a strong brand identity. Each of the team's 36 home games features a unique campaign built around a cohesive season-long look, incorporating bold visuals and local imagery. Their efforts span digital, print, radio, billboards, and social media- reinforced by a revamped website and new mobile app- all designed to engage fans and drive recognition across every platform.

The Thunderbirds' Social Media Departments also earned leaguewide recognition during the 2024-25 season, most noticeably by winning the award for Most Unique Social Media Content. The honor stemmed from the team's inventive response to a shipping mishap that sent their Teddy Bear Toss jerseys to Germany by mistake. Turning an unfortunate situation into an opportunity, the social media team showcased that agility and creativity are sometimes the most powerful tools in a successful strategy.

"As we look back on the 2024-25 season, we couldn't be prouder of our team's tireless effort and passion in delivering a first-class experience for our fans- both in the arena and through our marketing and social media content," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "To see those efforts recognized at the league level is incredibly rewarding and reinforces the strong year-round engagement we strive for. When you pair that with another record-setting year at the Thunderdome- including new highs in attendance, season ticket membership, and corporate revenue- it's a testament to our entire organization. We're excited to raise the bar even higher in 2025-26."

In addition to teamwide awards, the Thunderbirds also saw Director of Business Development Matthew McRobbie recognized for finishing third among all Eastern Conference representatives in corporate sales revenue. This marks the second consecutive season that McRobbie finished in the top-3 in the conference in this category.

Continuing a trend established over the previous three seasons, the 2024-25 Thunderbirds once again set new Springfield hockey records in average attendance per game (6,369), season ticket members, and group sales revenue. The ticket sales team also earned benchmark recognition with 600 new Full Season Equivalents (FSEs), the industry standard for measuring full- and partial-season ticket sales.

In another milestone year for the club's corporate sales team, the department was honored for achieving a renewal rate exceeding 90 percent in corporate cash accounts, helping drive a new single-season record in corporate revenue for the second straight year.

The Thunderbirds enjoyed another impactful season in the Springfield community, making over 400 appearances with mascot Boomer and players alike. Their presence spanned everything from youth hockey practices to major charitable events, including the Rays of Hope Walk, annual Teddy Bear Toss deliveries, the Community Caravan (with support from MassMutual), and a variety of corporate-sponsored initiatives. Altogether, the T-Birds Foundation raised more than $100,000 in support of charitable causes across Western Massachusetts during the 2024-25 season.







American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.