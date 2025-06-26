Panthers Trade Justin Sourdif to Washington
June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have traded forward Justin Sourdif to Washington in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026 and a sixth-round pick in 2027.
Sourdif, 23, spent three seasons in Charlotte and totaled 96 points (35g, 61a) in 149 games - including 34 (16g, 18a) in 43 games this season and 10 more (4g, 6a) in 18 playoffs games during the Checkers' run to the Calder Cup Finals.
A third-round pick by Florida in 2020, Sourdif logged four games for the Panthers - including one appearance this season in which he scored his first NHL goal.
American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025
- Panthers Trade Justin Sourdif to Washington - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Re-Sign Henrik Rybinski to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Hershey Bears
- The Power of Patience - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Recognized Across Multiple Categories at AHL Team Business Meetings - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Notes from Exit Interviews - Charlotte Checkers
- Condors Ink Copponi to AHL Deal - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Brooklyn Kalmikov to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- 2025 NHL Draft Preview: the IceHogs' Angle - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.