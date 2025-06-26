Panthers Trade Justin Sourdif to Washington

June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have traded forward Justin Sourdif to Washington in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026 and a sixth-round pick in 2027.

Sourdif, 23, spent three seasons in Charlotte and totaled 96 points (35g, 61a) in 149 games - including 34 (16g, 18a) in 43 games this season and 10 more (4g, 6a) in 18 playoffs games during the Checkers' run to the Calder Cup Finals.

A third-round pick by Florida in 2020, Sourdif logged four games for the Panthers - including one appearance this season in which he scored his first NHL goal.







