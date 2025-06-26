2025 NHL Draft Preview: the IceHogs' Angle



Pictured: Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson

With Chicago holding 10 selections, the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is full of opportunity and excitement for Blackhawks and IceHogs fans. With their eight draft picks last summer, the Hawks selected three 1st-round players and found top-talent prospects in Artyom Levshunov, Sacha Boisvert and Marek Vanacker. Levshunov, the #2 overall pick, spent most of the 2024-25 season with the IceHogs, before making the jump to the NHL in the spring. With Chicago in possession of the #3 overall selection this year, history would say that there is a chance of that player wearing an AHL sweater for some period of time to begin their professional career. The Hawks also hold the the #25 overall pick, which was acquired from Toronto in 2023, along with two 2nd-round selections.

2025 Chicago Blackhawks Draft Picks (as of article creation)

Round # Notes 1

3

1 25 Acquired from TOR on 2/28/23

2 34

2 60 Acquired from DAL on 3/2/23

3 66

4 98

4 107 Acquired from NYR on 2/28/23

6 162

7 194

7 197 Acquired from BOS on 6/13/25

No. 3 Overall Pick

The New York Islanders are slated to select first in the draft this Friday night in Los Angeles and are expected to take the consensus top prospect, defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The San Jose Sharks follow the Isles at #2 overall - that is where the debate and conversation begins. A group of highly touted forwards make up the rankings following Schaefer, with insiders and analysts sharing different upsides for each. Let's take a look at a few of the options Chicago may have with the #3 overall selection (in no particular order):

Anton Frondell (C/RW) - Djurgardens, Allsvenskan

A Swedish skater, Anton Frondell brings size and power to the forward position. He's fresh off an extremely productive season with Djurgardens in the second-highest Swedish league. The 18-year-old collected 25 points (11g, 14a) in 29 games, while adding seven postseason points last year. Frondell missed some time with injuries during the season season, but did represent his country on various international teams. At 6'1, 205 lbs, the power forward has experience down the middle and at wing. The lefty has been praised for his difficulty to play against and his ability to hunt down pucks in the offensive zone.

#4 by Bob McKenzie (TSN)

#5 by Daily Faceoff

#1 by NHL Central Scouting (European skaters)

#4 by Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet)

Michael Misa (C/LW) - Saginaw, OHL

Michael Misa has been called one of the top forwards in the draft by many and with good reason. The 18-year-old showcases exceptional speed and was the CHL top scorer this past season with a 134 points (62g, 72a) in 65 games. Misa uses his deceptive shot as a weapon against goaltenders and defenders and has proven his scoring abilities throughout his last three years in the OHL. A native of Oakville, ON, the 6'1 forward has been given credit for a keen hockey sense and has the ability to get physical when needed as well.

#2 by Bob McKenzie (TSN)

#2 by Daily Faceoff

#2 by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters)

#2 by Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet)

Caleb Desnoyers (C) - Moncton, QMJHL

One of the highest-rated centers in this year's draft, Caleb Desnoyers is a 6'2 skater with strong upside to become a contributing NHL two-way forward. He's received praise for his playmaking ability and showed it off this past season in Moncton with 84 points (35g, 49a). What's maybe even more impressive is the Quebec native's postseason stats: 30 points in 19 playoff games for the Wildcats. The 18-year-old excels in transitioning the puck from the defensive zone to the offensive end with his skilled passing and vision on the ice.

#5 by Bob McKenzie (TSN)

#6 by Daily Faceoff

#7 by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters)

#3 by Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet)

James Hagens (C) - Boston College, NCAA

James Hagens is a dynamic forward out of Boston College, who at times has been ranked as one of the top, if not the top, prospect in the 2025 class. A native of Hauppauge, NY, the lefty center averaged a point-per-game in his first season with the Eagles. Hagens won a gold medal with Team USA at the past World Junior Championships, collecting five goals and four assists throughout the tournament. At 18-years-old, Hagens shows impressive skill with the puck on his stick and features a high hockey IQ.

#7 by Bob McKenzie (TSN)

#4 by Daily Faceoff

#3 by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters)

#5 by Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet)

Porter Martone (RW) - Brampton, OHL

Coming off a 98 point season in the OHL, Porter Martone is one of the sought after offensive talents up for grabs this summer. The Peterborough, Ontario winger is a lauded playmaker with great vision to carve up opposing defensemen. At 6'3, 205 lbs, Martone has solid size for a winger and uses his frame to dominate puck possession, especially down low in the offensive zone. He's represented Team Canada at the U-18 World Championship and most recently at the World Juniors this past winter.

#3 by Bob McKenzie (TSN)

#3 by Daily Faceoff

#6 by NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters)

#6 by Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet)

Looking Back at the 2024 Draft

Levshunov grabbed attention after Chicago's 2024 draft, and with good reason. However, the Hawks also selected seven other skaters during the two-day process and several could make key impacts at both the United Center and the BMO Center in the coming seasons.

Chicago Blackhawks 2024 Draft Picks

Round # Player Pos. From

1 2 Artyom Levshunov D Michigan State (NCAA)

1 18 Sacha Boisvert C Muskegon (USHL)

1 27 Marek Vanacker LW Brantford (OHL)

3 67 John Mustard C Waterloo (USHL)

3 72 A.J. Spellacy C Windsor (OHL)

3 92 Jack Pridham RW West Kelowna (BCHL)

5 138 Joel Svensson C Vaxjo (Swe-Jr)

6 163 Ty Henry D Erie (OHL)

The Blackhawks have an excellent opportunity this weekend to deepen the prospect pool and find talent that will have a substantial impact on the future of the organization. No matter who is selected, it's safe to assume that these names will be on a roster sheet in Rockford or Chicago very soon. Tune in to find out who will be wearing the Hogs and Hawks colors next.

Round 1: June 27, 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 2-7: June 28, 11:00 a.m. CT

Where: Peacock Theater - Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN (Round 1 only)/NHL Network/ESPN+







