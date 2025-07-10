Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2025-26 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 32nd season on the road against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Rochester Americans for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, four Wednesdays, 12 Fridays, 16 Saturdays and three Sundays. Most home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 19 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 10, Saturday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, March 14 will start at 5 p.m. All Sunday games will start at 4 p.m.

The Crunch will face 14 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 12 contests each against Rochester and Utica, eight each against Belleville and Laval, four each against Charlotte, Cleveland, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Providence and Springfield.

January and March will be the Crunch's busiest months with 13 scheduled games. The team will play 12 in November, 10 in December, nine in February, eight in October and seven in April. This season, Syracuse will have two three-in-threes both falling in March.

The team will have two four-game homestands this season, with one in February and one in March, and two three-game homestands, with one in March and one in April. The longest road trip is six games spanning from December to January. The most home games are in March when the Crunch host nine. The most road contests are in December with eight.

The complete 2025-26 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team

Sat 10/11/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey

Sun 10/12/2025 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey

Sat 10/18/2025 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sun 10/19/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Wed 10/22/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 10/24/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Wed 10/29/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto

Fri 10/31/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sat 11/1/2025 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Wed 11/5/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 11/7/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte

Sat 11/8/2025 6:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte

Tue 11/11/2025 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 11/14/2025 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse

Sat 11/15/2025 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Wed 11/19/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Sat 11/22/2025 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse

Wed 11/26/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 11/28/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Sat 11/29/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Thu 12/4/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland

Sat 12/6/2025 12:30 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland

Wed 12/10/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 12/12/2025 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse

Sat 12/13/2025 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse

Wed 12/17/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport

Fri 12/19/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford

Sat 12/20/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence

Sat 12/27/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Sun 12/28/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Thu 1/1/2026 2:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto

Sat 1/3/2026 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse

Wed 1/7/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Fri 1/9/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Sat 1/10/2026 5:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Wed 1/14/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 1/16/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sat 1/17/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley

Mon 1/19/2026 1:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sat 1/24/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sun 1/25/2026 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 1/30/2026 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Sat 1/31/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed 2/4/2026 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse

Fri 2/6/2026 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Sat 2/7/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Sat 2/14/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sun 2/15/2026 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley

Wed 2/18/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Fri 2/20/2026 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse

Sat 2/21/2026 5:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse

Sat 2/28/2026 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Sun 3/1/2026 4:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Wed 3/4/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Fri 3/6/2026 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse

Sun 3/8/2026 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Wed 3/11/2026 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse

Fri 3/13/2026 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse

Sat 3/14/2026 5:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Fri 3/20/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Sat 3/21/2026 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse

Sun 3/22/2026 4:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse

Fri 3/27/2026 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse

Sat 3/28/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sun 3/29/2026 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 4/3/2026 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse

Sat 4/4/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Springfield

Wed 4/8/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sat 4/11/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sun 4/12/2026 4:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse

Fri 4/17/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Sat 4/18/2026 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







