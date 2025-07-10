Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2025-26 regular season schedule.
The Crunch will open their 32nd season on the road against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Rochester Americans for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, four Wednesdays, 12 Fridays, 16 Saturdays and three Sundays. Most home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 19 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 10, Saturday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, March 14 will start at 5 p.m. All Sunday games will start at 4 p.m.
The Crunch will face 14 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 12 contests each against Rochester and Utica, eight each against Belleville and Laval, four each against Charlotte, Cleveland, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Providence and Springfield.
January and March will be the Crunch's busiest months with 13 scheduled games. The team will play 12 in November, 10 in December, nine in February, eight in October and seven in April. This season, Syracuse will have two three-in-threes both falling in March.
The team will have two four-game homestands this season, with one in February and one in March, and two three-game homestands, with one in March and one in April. The longest road trip is six games spanning from December to January. The most home games are in March when the Crunch host nine. The most road contests are in December with eight.
The complete 2025-26 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Sat 10/11/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey
Sun 10/12/2025 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey
Sat 10/18/2025 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sun 10/19/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Wed 10/22/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 10/24/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Wed 10/29/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto
Fri 10/31/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 11/1/2025 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Wed 11/5/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 11/7/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte
Sat 11/8/2025 6:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte
Tue 11/11/2025 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 11/14/2025 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse
Sat 11/15/2025 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Wed 11/19/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Sat 11/22/2025 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse
Wed 11/26/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 11/28/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Sat 11/29/2025 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Thu 12/4/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland
Sat 12/6/2025 12:30 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland
Wed 12/10/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 12/12/2025 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse
Sat 12/13/2025 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse
Wed 12/17/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport
Fri 12/19/2025 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford
Sat 12/20/2025 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence
Sat 12/27/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Sun 12/28/2025 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Thu 1/1/2026 2:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto
Sat 1/3/2026 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse
Wed 1/7/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Fri 1/9/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Sat 1/10/2026 5:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Wed 1/14/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 1/16/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 1/17/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley
Mon 1/19/2026 1:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 1/24/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sun 1/25/2026 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 1/30/2026 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Sat 1/31/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed 2/4/2026 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse
Fri 2/6/2026 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Sat 2/7/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Sat 2/14/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sun 2/15/2026 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley
Wed 2/18/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Fri 2/20/2026 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse
Sat 2/21/2026 5:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse
Sat 2/28/2026 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Sun 3/1/2026 4:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Wed 3/4/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Fri 3/6/2026 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sun 3/8/2026 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Wed 3/11/2026 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse
Fri 3/13/2026 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse
Sat 3/14/2026 5:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Fri 3/20/2026 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Sat 3/21/2026 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse
Sun 3/22/2026 4:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse
Fri 3/27/2026 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse
Sat 3/28/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sun 3/29/2026 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 4/3/2026 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse
Sat 4/4/2026 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Springfield
Wed 4/8/2026 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sat 4/11/2026 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sun 4/12/2026 4:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse
Fri 4/17/2026 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Sat 4/18/2026 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
