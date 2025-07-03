Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Tommy Miller to One-Year AHL Contract

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Tommy Miller to a one-year AHL contract, Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Miller, 26, skated in 35 games with the Toronto Marlies last season tallying three assists. The West Bloomfield, MI native has played in 119 career AHL games, all with the Marlies since 2022, earning 15 points (1g, 14a) and a plus-23 rating. Miller also appeared in 15 career ECHL games with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2022-23 season recording two goals and four assists.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner spent four seasons at Michigan State University from 2017 to 2021 and one season at Northeastern University in 2021-22. He totaled 36 points (6g, 30a) in 174 career collegiate games.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.