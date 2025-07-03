Reign Sign Jack Hughes to AHL Contract
July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed forward Jack Hughes to a two-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season.
Hughes, 21, has participated at LA Kings development camp this week and recently completed his senior season of collegiate hockey at Boston University (H-East), where he tallied seven goals and a career-high 25 points (7-18=25) in 40 games with 22 penalty minutes (PIM), 68 shots and a plus-9 rating.
Selected by the Kings in the second round (51st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Hughes has appeared in 149 games during his four-year NCAA career split between Boston University (2023-25) and Northeastern University (2021-23). During that time, the 6-0, 170-pound forward accumulated 26 goals and 50 helpers for 76 points (25-50=76) with five power-play goals, four game-winning goals, 78 PIM and 272 shots. In his freshman season at Northeastern in 2021-22, Hughes registered seven goals and 16 points (7-9=16) in 39 games to earn Hockey East All-Rookie honors and helped the Huskies to a Hockey East regular-season title.
Prior to joining the collegiate ranks, the Westwood, Mass. native spent two seasons (2019-21) with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP), where he recorded 22 goals and 72 points (22-50=72) in 87 games between the U.S. National Under-17 Team (2019-20) and U.S. National Under-18 Team (2020-21).
