MacKenzie Entwistle Returns on Two-Year, Two-Way Deal

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







MacKenzie Entwistle is remaining with the organization, as the Panthers have agreed to terms with him on a two-year, two-way contract.

Entwistle - who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent - recorded two points (1g, 1a) in seven games for Charlotte in a regular season that was derailed by injury. The 25-year-old forward was able to make a return for the postseason, though, and added three points (2g, 1a) in eight games during the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals.

A third-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Entwistle has 41 points (16g, 25a) in 87 AHL games with Charlotte and Rockford, as well as 35 points (15g, 20a) in 193 NHL games for Chicago.

In his junior career, Entwistle posted 134 points (61g, 73a) in 220 games and won back-to-back OHL titles with Hamilton and Guelph.

Additionally, goaltender Michael Simpson has been added on a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Simpson, 22, is coming off his rookie season in which he went 4-3-0 with a 3.45 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage in 10 games with the Belleville Senators and 3-1-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in six appearances for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Prior to turning pro, Simpson spent three seasons in the OHL with London and Peterborough and went 78-50-7 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Ontario native helped lead the Petes to back-to-back OHL titles, was named OHL Playoffs MVP in 2022-23, earned spots on the OHL Third (2022-23) and Second (20223-24) All-Star Teams, led the league in goals-against average in 2023-24 and was named the Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goalie that season as well.







