Dennis Cesana and Nicholas Zabaneh Return on AHL Deals

Two more Checkers are returning to the fold, as defenseman Dennis Cesana and forward Nicholas Zabaneh have signed one-year, one-way AHL contracts.

Cesana, 27, is heading into his fourth full pro season having spent at least parts of each previous campaign in Charlotte. The blue liner has posted 15 points (1g, 14a) in 93 career AHL games - including two helpers in 15 appearances during the regular season last year and two more assists in six postseason games as the Checkers made a run to the Calder Cup Finals.

A native of Rhode Island, Cesana has also logged 62 ECHL games over his career. That includes a standout campaign last season for the Savannah Ghost Pirates where he posted 50 points (14g, 36a) in 52 games - a total that tied for fifth among all league defensemen and earned him a spot on the ECHL Second All-Star Team.

Zabaneh, 24, also split last season between Charlotte and Savannah. As a rookie he posted four points (2g, 2a) in 31 games for the Checkers and 15 points (6g, 9a) in 21 games for the Ghost Pirates.







