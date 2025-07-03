Curtis McKenzie Returns for Tenth Season in Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed captain Curtis McKenzie to a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

McKenzie, 34, returns for his 10th season in the Stars organization and 13th season of his professional career, after leading the Stars to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs last month. In 2024-25, the veteran forward totaled 30 points (15-15- 30) in 67 regular-season games and 10 points (5-5- 10) in 14 playoff games. He was also named an honorary captain at the AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, California, represented Team Canada at the Spengler Cup, and selected as the winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year for his service to the local community.

Throughout his pro career, McKenzie has played in 752 games, including 653 AHL and 99 NHL contests. He has also appeared in 104 Calder Cup Playoff games, including four trips to the Conference Finals, three runs to the Calder Cup Finals, and a Calder Cup Championship with the Stars in 2014. McKenzie ranks second in Texas franchise history in games played (495), goals (153), assists (219), and points (372), while holding the record for power play goals (55) and penalty minutes (632).

Prior to turning pro, McKenzie spent four seasons at Miami University, where he helped the RedHawks win two CCHA regular-season championships, a CCHA tournament championship and finished his college career with 80 points (29-51- 80) in 159 games.

The Golden, British Columbia native was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.







