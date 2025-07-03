Frk & Gallant Return to the Wranglers

July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed forward Martin Frk and re-signed forward Alex Gallant to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.

Frk enters his 11th AHL season. In 470 career AHL games, Frk has totaled 194 goals and 183 assists for 377 points. After a slow start last season, registering just one goal in his first 15 games, Frk finished with 27 goals and 33 assists for 60 points, ranking second on the team in both goals and points, just one behind Rory Kerins. A two-time AHL All-Star, Frk also brings 124 games of NHL experience with the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings. He was a key part of the 2017 Calder Cup winning team, scoring the championship-winning goal. Prior to turning pro, Frk won both the QMJHL title and the Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads.

MARTIN FRK - FORWARD

BORN: Pelhrmov, CZE DATE: October 5, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 209 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

Gallant also returns for his 11th AHL season and his seventh within the Calgary Flames organization. Last season, the winger appeared in 39 games with the Wranglers, recording three points and 112 penalty minutes. Gallant currently has 1,152 career penalty minutes and ranked 17th in the league in PIM during the 2024-25 season.

ALEX GALLANT - FORWARD

BORN: Summerside, PEI DATE: Dec. 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left







