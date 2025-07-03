Frk & Gallant Return to the Wranglers
July 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed forward Martin Frk and re-signed forward Alex Gallant to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.
Frk enters his 11th AHL season. In 470 career AHL games, Frk has totaled 194 goals and 183 assists for 377 points. After a slow start last season, registering just one goal in his first 15 games, Frk finished with 27 goals and 33 assists for 60 points, ranking second on the team in both goals and points, just one behind Rory Kerins. A two-time AHL All-Star, Frk also brings 124 games of NHL experience with the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings. He was a key part of the 2017 Calder Cup winning team, scoring the championship-winning goal. Prior to turning pro, Frk won both the QMJHL title and the Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads.
MARTIN FRK - FORWARD
BORN: Pelhrmov, CZE DATE: October 5, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 209 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
Gallant also returns for his 11th AHL season and his seventh within the Calgary Flames organization. Last season, the winger appeared in 39 games with the Wranglers, recording three points and 112 penalty minutes. Gallant currently has 1,152 career penalty minutes and ranked 17th in the league in PIM during the 2024-25 season.
ALEX GALLANT - FORWARD
BORN: Summerside, PEI DATE: Dec. 8, 1992
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Frk & Gallant Return to the Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- MacKenzie Entwistle Returns on Two-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Mike Koster, Ryan Mcguire, and Will Zmolek to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
- Reign Sign Jack Hughes to AHL Contract - Ontario Reign
- Curtis McKenzie Returns for Tenth Season in Texas - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Goaltender Alex Worthington - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Sign Forward Riley Bezeau to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- GIANT Center to Host NHL Preseason Game Between Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers on September 25 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Tommy Miller to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.