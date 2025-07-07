"I Got to Go, It's Been a Pleasure Doing Business with You"

Picture this for a second - it's around 6 a.m. on a school morning. I'm in the basement shooting pucks, waking the whole house up. Snap. Line up another puck. Slap. Crossbars, posts and mesh. Every shot closer to the show. The Tragically Hip and Matthew Good Band blaring on the boombox while everyone "tried" to sleep. Boom. Line up another puck. Boom. Each bucket held around 50 pucks and I had to shoot 10 buckets before mom yelled down that my porridge was ready (that's what Canadians call oatmeal). My hands were so battered and blistered from shooting that I could barely hold my spoon. I loved every second of it. Off to school with my hands taped up. "How many did you shoot today?" asked my brother Phil. "About 500 give or take. Sorry if I woke you up," I replied. "It's fine Zac. Any good ones?" Phil is the best. Teachers were always wondering why my hands were always In rough shape. "Shooting pucks this morning. I might have a rough time holding onto my pencil" I replied.

That was my childhood. Blinders on. I couldn't see anything in front of me but playing in the NHL. My dad once told me "If you're all in on something, a backup plan should never be tucked in your back pocket. That's where your fire and grit go."

I truly believe that it takes a village to raise a hockey player. Being from Paris, Ontario, I felt like if I ever had any doubters, there were 10 times as many people standing in my corner. I truly had the best Canadian childhood. I fell in love with the game, it was my first love. If you walk around Paris and talk to the "OG's" of the hockey community, they still refer to me as "Bones Dalpe". I was always skilled but way too small for my age. Big in heart, small in stature. I played with Phil growing up and he was surely my protector. I could run my mouth on the ice and on the playground and I always knew my secret service-type bodyguard was there to clean up my mess. He is the epitome of a protective older brother. When I close my eyes I can picture my younger brother, Benny, sitting next to our beautiful Mom with his arms on his legs watching us play. He never ran around with the other younger siblings. It was so strange. He was always so intrigued by watching his brothers. Still to this day, he watches me play and tells me he gets excited. He just wants the best for me. I don't know what I'd do without Phil and Ben. I really don't.

When you said our last name you had to follow it with some type of hockey story. We were immersed in the community. My Mom and Dad playing massive roles in the small hockey family that is Paris. My dad driving me all over southern Ontario helping me chase my dreams. He went to work at 5 a.m. every morning for 40+ years and still had the passion and energy to take me everywhere after work. He taught me so much about hard work. Speaking of them, you know you had an amazing childhood when your brother texts you on a random Saturday night and says "Man, how good were mom and dad. F***." Being a father and a husband now, I'll know I've reached the level of success as my dad did when my kids say out loud "Wow, dad really loves mom, eh?" That was my parents. They did such a good job by making a house a home. The way I felt about our home was simply put - there's the house, there's the doorway, come on in. The door was never locked and never shut completely. The breeze that got in was only at night because it's better to sleep with the windows open and when the house was cold. Anything and everything else was warm to the core. It's only the door to your childhood when your mom was around.

They knew, along with everyone else, that all I ever wanted to do was play in the NHL. After being passed up in the OHL draft I stopped off in places like Stratford, ON, Penticton, BC, and Columbus, Ohio at The Ohio State University. I remember my dad calling me up one day and saying "Son, you're going to be playing in the big leagues" (Tom Cochrane reference). I truly believe that I got to the NHL physically but my mom, dad and brothers got me there mentally and emotionally. Playing hockey at a young age builds character. Playing hockey professionally reveals it. It's been life in the fast lane ever since. I don't need to start listing every team that I played for because frankly the list is too long. I just know that I hold each stop near and dear to my heart. Everyone says the NHL is a business, and although that may ring true it's also a family. I found that out when we were at our mom's funeral. Walking past all the bouquets of flowers sent. Reading "Ron Francis from the Carolina Hurricanes" and "The Vancouver Canucks" and "On behalf of the Buffalo Sabres and the Pegulas," among many other supporters during my hockey journey. Rough day or not, small-town people recognize class.

So yeah, that part of my story. Our beautiful mother passed away on September 15th, 2015. She was 51 years old. It was the worst day of our lives. She truly had a face you call home. She was my best friend. My dad said something hauntingly beautiful to us one day. He said, "You'll never ever accept the fact that she's gone, you'll just have to live with it. So do that. Get to livin."

So that's what I did, because that same summer she became sick, some beautiful girl randomly liked my photo on Instagram. Her name, at the time, was Cassandra Hilborn. I was intrigued and confused as to why some gorgeous beauty pageant contestant would be liking my photo. So I took a leap of faith and tried to connect with her. After multiple attempts she finally let me take her out. I threw a lot on her plate emotionally and she didn't shy away. I just knew that she was the girl for me. My dad said, "If you love her half as much as I love your mom then I'd say she's the one." After losing my biggest supporter I gained a new one in her.

It's been life in the fast lane ever since. I truly don't know where I'd be if I didn't have her. After having three beautiful young boys - Brooks, Beau and Beckham - and coming up on seven years of marriage, I can honestly say that I catch myself looking at her thinking, "Jesus Christ, why me? How did I ever get so lucky?" I love her so much. She's a grinder. She's graceful as a partner and mother. There's that old saying that goes, "The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." I was born to be the father of those boys and the husband to her. I love every single second of it. In a materialistic world you should always invest in family. I made the best investment of my life with those four. Well, five - because our golden retriever, Wrigley, is pretty great too.

Back to hockey. When I look back and sort of do a synopsis of my career, I honestly don't know where to start. From getting drafted in 2008 to present day in 2025, so much has happened to me. One word that comes to mind is "grind". Getting called up to the best league in the world is easy to let pass by. The NHL- The Never Hungry League. You're right there but you're not quite there. It's a beautiful thing for me. Nothing ever comes easy so why would this? It's just a constant battle of hard work and setbacks. Why have it any other way? No f****** thanks, man. I do know a couple things though. One thing is for certain is that I never took a day off. I am by no means trying to sound like a "hero" by saying that. But every single day I tried to become a better hockey player. Every movement or decision I made, I tried to look at it through the eyes of a hockey player. I worked as hard as I possibly could. I owe so much to the game and everything that comes with it. Another thing I know for certain is that I tried to be the best teammate I could and I also never took a day off from that. When my name gets brought up in the future I just hope that those two things are attached to it. Nothing ever came natural to me. It was all hard work. Pretty easy recipe, eh? Are you ready for the bright lights? Have you worked hard enough? Can you handle the peaks, but more importantly the valleys in this crazy life of pro hockey? It's like flying a fighter jet that has no landing gear. It's truly a hard way to make an easy living. Yes, Vegas got the better of us - the Panthers - in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. And yes, Abbotsford did too in an unforgettable run this year chasing the Calder Cup. I learned so much during those runs. They both unequivocally were the most special times in my career. Even though I didn't get my name on those beautiful trophies, I know that I truly tried. There's value in that.

So, in typing all of that (I apologize for the rambling, scattered writing) this brings me to the end. Charlotte. The Queen City. Tera Black once told me that its nickname is The Sticky City because she's hard to leave once you're here - boy was she right. Uptown, South End, Extreme Ice Center, The Ballantyne Bowl, Hawkridge Elementary, Optimist Hall, Reedy Park- the list goes on. I never once in a million years thought I'd love a place just as much as my hometown. My wife, alongside with our three boys and dog, felt safe here. We felt comfort. We will always be in love with the beautiful skyline, the luscious landscape greenery of Ballantyne, the dust from the baseball diamond at Olde Providence Road Elementary School, the familiar ice rink smell at Extreme Ice Center and of course, the character and history at Bojangles Coliseum. Pulling that Checkers sweater over my head and walking through the redline club on the way out to the bright lights will always be stapled in my head. It started here and now it shall end here. I'm proud of what I got to do, but more importantly I'm so proud of who I got to do it with. I appreciate every single person that was along for the greatest ride of my life. A Canadian kid got to be a hockey player for 15 years. In the beautiful words of Gord Downie - I got to go, it's been a pleasure doing business with you.

With all my love and appreciation

- Dalps

In some weird way I hope you can read this up in heaven Mom. I'm so proud to be your son. I miss and love you so much.

SPECIAL THANKS

I want to express my love and appreciation to Mike, Cathy, Kiarra, Kaliesha and Connor Hilborn, as well as Henry and Roberto. I love you guys so much and will be forever grateful for your continued support throughout my career and life. You truly are the best.

Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, training staff and front offices.

To the coaches and GM's along the way - thank you so much for believing in me and continuing to throw me over the boards: Jerry Flanagan, Fred Harbinson, John Markel, Jim Rutherford, Jeff Daniels, Kirk Muller, Ron Francis, Mike Gillies, John Tortorella, Tim Murray, Ted Nolan, Chad Cassidy, Chuck Fletcher, Mike Yeo, John Torchetti, Derek Lalonde, Bruce Boudreau, John Madden, Jarmo Kekalainen, Mike Eaves, Gregory Campbell and Bill Zito, Paul Maurice and Geordie Kinnear

Special thanks to the following organizations: Stratford Cullitons, Penticton Vees, The Ohio State University, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks and Utica Comets, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, Minnesota and Iowa Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters, Florida Panthers and Charlotte Checkers.

To Cassandra, my sons, my dad, my brothers, my extended family, my friends and close supporters throughout my journey - I love you all so very much. Without you I wouldn't have the opportunity to even write this article about my life as a hockey player.







