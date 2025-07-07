Marlies Sign Goaltender Ken Appleby and Forwards Reese Johnson and Marc Johnstone
July 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Ken Appleby and forward Reese Johnson to one-year AHL contracts and forward Marc Johnstone to a two-year AHL contract.
Appleby, 30, appeared in 24 games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a 15-8-1 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He was second in the AHL in shutouts (6). The 6'4", 209-pound goaltender has played in143 career regular season AHL games split between Albany, Binghamton, Bridgeport, Charlotte and Manitoba, collecting a 62-64-12 record alongside a 2.68 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and 13 shutouts.
Johnson, 26, appeared in 49 games this past season with the Iowa Wild, recording 13 points (4 goals, 9assists) before being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7. He had one assist in six games with the Marlies missing the end of the season due to an injury incurred on March 22. The 6'1", 193-pound forward has recorded 17points (7 goals, 10 assists) in 144 career regular season NHL games split between Minnesota and Chicago while also collecting 37 points (13 goals, 24assists) in 138 career regular season AHL games with Iowa, Rockford and Toronto.
Johnstone, 29, skated in 51 games this past season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists). The 6'0", 181-pound forward has registered 17 goals and 25 assists in 165 career regular season AHL games split between Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Cranford, New Jersey native has also appeared in eight AHL postseason games, picking up one assist.
