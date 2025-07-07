Senators Sign Forward Jamieson Rees to One-Year American Hockey League Contract Extension

July 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators general manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed forward Jamieson Rees to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Rees, 24, appeared in 42 games for Belleville in 2024-25, his first full season with the club after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2024, and picked up 14 points (four goals, 10 assists), plus 10 penalty minutes.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (44th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Rees has dressed in 248 career AHL games, with the Chicago Wolves, Charlotte Checkers, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Senators. Over his career, he's collected 102 points (33 goals, 69 assists) and won a Calder Cup title with Chicago in 2021-22.

Before turning pro, the Hamilton, Ontario native played 122 games in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting and has represented Canada at the under 17 and under 18 levels, winning a Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in 2018.







