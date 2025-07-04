Senators Sign Forward Philippe Daoust to One-Year American Hockey League Contract Extension

July 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators general manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed forward Philippe Daoust to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Daoust, 23, appeared in a career-high 52 games for Belleville in the 2024-25 season, his fourth with the club, notching 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) along with 14 penalty minutes.

Selected by Ottawa in the sixth round (158th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Daoust has dressed in 80 career AHL games, all with Belleville, recording 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists).

Prior to turning pro, the Barrie, Ontario native played 117 games in the QMJHL, splitting time between Moncton and Saint John, and winning a Memorial Cup Championship with the Sea Dogs in 2021-22.

