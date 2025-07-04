Blackhawks Future on Display at Development Camp

July 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Blackhawks held their annual Development Camp at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago this week. This year's group featured 21 Hawks' prospects who took part in off-ice activities at Chicago's practice facility all with the goal of strengthening relationships, creating healthy competition and enjoying a mid-summer reset.

The third straight year with players staying off the ice, players participated in daily strength and conditioning sessions along with mental skills and performance meetings. Prospects shared three meals a day together and picked up some culinary skills of their own during nutrition workshops.

"It's great. I'm here watching and interacting with guys", said IceHogs head coach Jared Nightingale. "It's the first step for me of building relationships with the staff and getting to know the Blackhawks prospects."

Nightingale was named the new head coach of the IceHogs last month and despite attending previous Blackhawks' prospect camps, the Michigan native was wearing a new hat this year. This week marked the first of many marquee events in Nightingale's lead up to his first season as the bench boss in Rockford.

"This is the first time coming in this summer and seeing all the staff with the Hawks. Obviously it's great getting to see some future Blackhawks and IceHogs players, it helps start set in."

One of those names that Nightingale may help develop is Marek Vanacker, who was in attendance for his second development camp. Last summer, the Delhi, ON winger showed up at Fifth Third Arena just days after he was selected by the Blackhawks in the 1st-round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

"It's really exciting being here this week", said Vanacker who underwent shoulder surgery last summer. "Last camp, I couldn't to do so much so it's great to be able to get a better feel for things now."

For the recent draft classes, the first week in July gives prospects the opportunity to build on their friendships with familiar faces that they hope to climb the ranks with as their careers begin.

"It's a lot easier to come back into this week especially since another player from Brantford was drafted this year. Getting to know a lot more of the staff and players because you feel a lot more comfortable."

The Bulldogs (OHL) teammate Vanacker referenced is forward Parker Holmes, a 4th-round draft choice of the Hawks who was also present this week. Now teammates in the Blackhawks organization, the Brantford boys were put through one of the more unique team-building exercises on Wednesday.

"We had walkie-talkies and we were in separate. We had to communicate how to build legos to the exact way. Just trying to trust your teammates is a big part. It was a fun part of the process."

Prospects spent most of the five days at the rink with Blackhawks staff, but took in downtown Chicago following the work day. The guys were treated to team dinners, a boat tour on the lake and a beach volleyball tournament during the final night of camp.

"We get a little more familiarity with the city, which is great", said forward AJ Spellacy. "It's awesome being back with the guys that I met last year. We talked a lot throughout this past season and became even better friends with them."

For Coach Nightingale, the off-ice approach is new, but allowed him excellent access to interact with prospects that he may be coaching in the near future.

"I think my first year here we were on the ice four years ago. It's a different approach but you hit on a lot of things. The mental skills, more talk and a lot of team bonding and team building stuff. It's neat. It's all abut the relationships and getting to know everybody."

Both Spellacy and Vanacker concluded their seasons last April and May skating with the IceHogs and participating in practices.

"I was in Rockford about three weeks and it was a great experience", said Vanacker. "All the guys, staff and facilities were great. Just to spend time with them and practice and learn their ways around the rink is pretty special. They are professional players and I'm trying to pick up things from them."

Spellacy joined the IceHogs at a similar time following the conclusion of his OHL campaign.

"It was awesome. Obviously just getting there and seeing the facilities and meeting all the guys and getting on the ice was a nice perspective getting up to the AHL and I learned a lot."

Where this group of prospects will play their next hockey is yet to be seen, but it's clear that the relationships and connections molded this week will only have a positive impact on the IceHogs and Blackhawks in the years to come.







