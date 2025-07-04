Senators Sign Forward Keean Washkurak to One-Year American Hockey League Contract Extension

July 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators general manager Matt Turek announced today the club has signed forward Keean Washkurak to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Washkurak, 23, appeared in 71 games for Belleville in 2024-25, his first season with the club after signing last offseason, and collected 19 points (10 goals, nine assists), plus 55 penalty minutes. He was also named the team's 2025 Coaches' Choice Award winner.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (155th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Washkurak has skated in 246 career AHL games, with the Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Senators, racking up 65 points (37 goals, 28 assists).

Prior to turning pro, the Waterloo, Ontario native played 176 games in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads and has represented Canada at the under 17 and under 18 levels.

For the latest roster updates, you can click here to visit the Belleville Sens Offseason Player Tracker, or get more info on schedule, tickets, and more at bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.