Blues Re-Sign F Matt Luff, G Vadim Zherenko, and D Hunter Skinner

July 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Matt Luff ($775,000 NHL / $400,000 AHL), goaltender Vadim Zherenko ($775,000 NHL / $125,000 AHL), and defenseman Hunter Skinner ($775,000 NHL / $125,000 AHL) to one-year, two-way contracts.

Luff, 28, dressed in 50 regular-season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and 42 penalty minutes. He also collected four points (two goals, two assists) in six regular-season games with the Charlotte Checkers. Overall, the Oakville, Ontario, native has totaled 212 points (87 goals, 125 assists) and 176 penalty minutes in 279 career AHL regular-season games, as well as 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 106 career NHL regular-season appearances.

Zherenko, 24, dressed in 32 games for the Thunderbirds last season, posting a record of 12-17-3 with one shutout, a 3.44 goals-against average, and .897 save percentage. Over his three professional seasons in Springfield, the Moscow, Russia native has posted 34 wins, a 3.37 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. He was originally a seventh-round pick by the Blues in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Skinner, 24, appeared in 71 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds last season, recording 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 98 penalty minutes. Overall, the Wyandotte, Michigan, native has amassed 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) and 249 penalty minutes in 203 career AHL regular-season games. Skinner was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the New York Rangers on February 9, 2023.

