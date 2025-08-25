2025-26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
Published on August 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are available for purchase to the public through Ticketmaster.
Toronto opens their 21st season with a home-and-home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) beginning on the road on Friday, October 10 and returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 11. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 19 at home against the Laval Rocket (Montréal).
The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for three games in their annual series, which includes games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 16) and St. Patrick's Day (March 17).
For additional information, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with Marlies ticketing and team news. Fans can also visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to get information on Marlies 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $18 per seat, and includes exclusive benefits like discounted parking, exclusive member entrance at Coca-Cola Coliseum and invitations to member only events.
