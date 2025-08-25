Blackhawks Sign Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Contract Extension

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Frank Nazar on a seven-year contract extension ($6.59 million salary cap hit). The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and will run through the 2032-33 season.

"Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league," said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we're thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons."

Nazar, 21, notched 26 points (12G, 14A) in 53 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. He led all team rookies in goals, assists and points, while he ranked seventh among all club skaters in goals. Additionally, he was the only NHL rookie to score on a penalty shot and one of three NHL rookies to score a shorthanded goal last season. Nazar also appeared in 21 contests with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting 24 points (11G, 13A) and earning AHL All-Star honors.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has totaled 27 points (13G, 14A) in 56 career NHL games with Chicago. The Detroit, Mich., native made his NHL debut on April 14, 2024, becoming the fourth-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score in his first career game. Prior to his professional career, Nazar registered 48 points (19G, 29A) in 54 games over two seasons with the University of Michigan (NCAA). He helped the club to a Big Ten Championship in 2023 and back-to-back NCAA Frozen Four appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Internationally, Nazar posted 12 points (6G, 6A) in 10 games with Team USA in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, helping them to a gold medal for the first time in 92 years. He shared fifth among all tournament skaters in goals and shared sixth in points. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, ranking third among all tournament skaters with eight assists in seven games.

Nazar was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







