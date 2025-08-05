Reign Announce Hockey Operations Staff Hires

August 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have announced multiple changes to the team's hockey operations staff for the 2025-26 season. Cody Marean has been promoted to the role of Head Athletic Trainer, while the team has hired Shawn Winters as Assistant Athletic Trainer and Matthew Gruss as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Marean joined the Reign prior to the 2024-25 season as the team's Assistant Athletic Trainer. He previously spent two years with the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL as the team's Head Athletic Trainer from 2022-24 and also spent three seasons working in baseball with the Boston Red Sox and their minor league affiliates from 2014-16. A native of Hollis, Maine, Marean gained additional experience with Southern Maine Health Care at Jacksonville University and with Bridgton Academy, a postgraduate boarding school.

Winters comes to Ontario after spending the last six seasons as the Head Athletic Therapist with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2019-25. In addition to his full-time duties, Winters has also represented Hockey Canada at multiple events, including the 2024 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge and the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also previously served as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Belleville Senators during the 2018-19 season.

Gruss is beginning his career in professional hockey after completing an undergraduate degree at Western Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor's in business administration and management. While at school, Gruss served as an equipment manager for the men's hockey team for four seasons (2021-25).

Ontario will begin the upcoming 2025-26 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 10 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.