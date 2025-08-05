Moose Sign Forward Jaydon Dureau

August 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Jaydon Dureau to a one-year contract through the 2025-26 season.

Born Jan. 20, 2001 -- White City, Sask.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

Dureau, 24, tallied three points (1G, 2A) in 16 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and added 29 points (14G, 15A) in 33 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears during the 2024-25 campaign. The White City, Sask. product appeared in 36 games with Syracuse over parts of five seasons, posting seven points (3G, 4A). Dureau also recorded 73 points (29G, 44A) in 103 ECHL contests with Orlando after joining the club in 2022. Prior to turning pro, the winger accumulated 196 points (65G, 131A) in 207 career WHL games with the Portland Winterhawks. Dureau was a fifth round pick (147th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft.

