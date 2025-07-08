Moose Sign Three Skaters

July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Dylan Anhorn, along with forwards Tyson Empey and Reece Vitelli to one-year contracts through the 2025-26 season.

Dylan Anhorn

Defence

Born Jan. 21, 1999 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

Anhorn, 26, posted 16 points (3G, 13A) in 47 games with the Moose through his first professional season in 2024-25. The Calgary, Alta. product finished third among Moose defenders in points and assists, and ranked second in points among Manitoba's rookie skaters. Prior to turning pro, Anhorn registered 94 points (24G, 70A) in 127 career NCAA contests split between Union College and St. Cloud State.

Tyson Empey

Left Wing

Born June 29, 1995 -- Swift Current, Sask.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots L

Empey, 30, posted a career-high seven goals and 13 points, along with 106 penalty minutes, in 59 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign. The Swift Current, Sask. product has 28 points (11G, 17A) and 242 penalty minutes in 143 career AHL contests split between the Moose, Hershey Bears and Tucson Roadrunners. Empey also notched 69 points (29G, 40A) in 147 career ECHL games with the Rapid City Rush, Atlanta Gladiators and South Carolina Stingrays.

Reece Vitelli

Right Wing

Born July 5, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots R

Vitelli, 24, posted three assists in 15 games with the Moose to close out the 2024-25 season. The Winnipeg, Man. product also notched 52 points (12G, 40A) in 57 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. Vitelli has 130 points (33G, 97A) in 154 career ECHL contests split between Savannah and the Atlanta Gladiators. The centre holds 36 games of AHL experience, tallying five points (2G, 3A) with the Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.

For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.