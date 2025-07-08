Blackhawks Future on Display at Dev Camp

The Blackhawks held their annual Development Camp at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago this week. This year's group featured 21 Hawks' prospects who took part in off-ice activities at Chicago's practice facility all with the goal of strengthening relationships, creating healthy competition and enjoying a mid-summer reset.

The third straight year with players staying off the ice, players participated in daily strength and conditioning sessions along with mental skills and performance meetings. Prospects shared three meals a day together and picked up some culinary skills of their own during nutrition workshops.

"It's great. I'm here watching and interacting with guys", said IceHogs head coach Jared Nightingale. "It's the first step for me of building relationships with the staff and getting to know the Blackhawks prospects."







