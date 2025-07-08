Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to AHL Extension

July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Michael Karow to an AHL contract ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Karow, 26, returns to Texas for a fourth season after posting 11 points (1-10- 11) in 71 regular-season games in 2024-25, as well as five points (1-4- 5) in 14 playoff games. The defenseman has spent his entire pro career in the Stars organization, which includes 188 regular-season games and 31 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Karow played four seasons at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He then spent a fifth season of college eligibility at Michigan Tech in 2021-22, finishing his career with 25 points (3-22- 25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

