Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey

July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 8, that the Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hickey, 29, rejoins the Silver Knights for his fifth season in Henderson, and his eighth professional season overall. The Leduc, Alberta native appeared in 29 games with the Silver Knights last season, playing both forward and defense while collecting two goals, four points, and four penalty minutes.

A third-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has appeared in 185 career AHL games for the Rochester Americans, Chicago Wolves, Abbotsford Canucks, and the Silver Knights, totaling 10 goals, 31 points, and 73 penalty minutes. Hickey also appeared 22 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades in 2022-23, logging three goals, seven points, and winning a Kelly Cup Championship.

Hickey played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Boston University from 2014-18, serving as captain during his senior season and finishing his college career with 21 goals and 54 points in 147 NCAA games. He won Hockey East Championships in 2015 and 2018, and he was named an Honorable Mention for the Hockey East Conference All-Star Team in 2018.

He represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Championship and at the 2017 Spengler Cup.

Brandon Hickey, Defenseman

Birthplace: Leduc, Alberta

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Left

- Totaled two goals and four points in 29 games with Henderson in 2024-25

- Has recorded six goals, 16 points, and 34 PIM in 94 games with HSK from 2021-25

- Totaled 10 goals, 31 points, and a plus-4 rating in 185 career AHL games

- Won Kelly Cup with ECHL Florida in 2023

- Served as captain at Boston University in 2017-18

- Won Hockey East championships in 2015 and 2018

- Registered 21 goals and 54 points in 147 career NCAA games

- Represented Canada at 2016 World Junior Championship and 2017 Spengler Cup

- Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (64th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft

