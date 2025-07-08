Capitals Sign Sheldon Rempal to Two-Way Contract

July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have signed forward Sheldon Rempal to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Rempal, 29, played with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2024-25, ranking fourth in the league in goals (31) and points (61) over 68 games. He led the KHL playoffs in scoring with 21 points (8g, 13a) in 19 games, helping Ufa reach the Gagarin Cup Semifinals.

The native of Calgary, Alberta has scored 25 or more goals three times in his American Hockey League career. He led the Henderson Silver Knights in goals (27) and power-play goals (11), while he ranked second in points (45) in 63 games during the 2023-24 season.

The 5'11", 173-pound forward finished second on the Silver Knights in scoring during the 2022-23 campaign with 63 points (25g, 38a) in 70 games, leading the team in power-play assists (17) and game-winning goals (5).

His best year in the AHL came during the 2021-22 season with the Abbotsford Canucks when he led the team in scoring with 69 points (33g, 36a) in 55 games. He finished fourth in the AHL in power-play goals (14) and also led the team with six game-winning goals. Rempal's 33 goals during the 2021-22 season were tied for fifth most in the AHL.

Rempal played in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic when he was a member of the Ontario Reign amid a 40-point campaign (15g, 25a) in 59 games during his rookie season in 2018-19.

He's skated in 328 career AHL games with Ontario, Chicago, Abbotsford, and Henderson, scoring 252 points (108g, 144a). Rempal has also played in 21 NHL games with Los Angeles, Carolina, Vancouver, and Vegas, scoring three points (2g, 1a).

He played collegiately at Clarkson University (NCAA), recording 69 points (34g, 35a) in 78 games over two seasons. Rempal was named to the ECAC All-Rookie team in 2016-17 and the ECAC First All-Star Team and NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in 2017-18 after leading his team in points (46) and goals (23).

Rempal attended Capitals Development Camp in 2017.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October.







