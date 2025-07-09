Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Jon McDonald
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Jon McDonald to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.
McDonald, 26, scored six points (3g, 3a) in 31 games for Hershey during the 2024-25 season. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 8 versus Lehigh Valley, striking for an assist, and he scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 19 versus Rochester. McDonald also appeared in seven playoff games for Hershey.
The native of Livonia, Michigan also skated in 12 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays last season, scoring nine points (2g, 7a). He was a Black Ace during Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup run after completing his rookie season with the Stingrays in 2023-24 where he scored 17 points (4g, 13a) in 64 games. He also skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in 2022-23 after finishing up his NCAA career at UMass-Lowell.
The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.
