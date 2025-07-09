Utica Comets Open Season on Friday, October 10th
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
UTICA, NY - Hockey returns to the Mohawk Valley this fall as the Utica Comets officially announce their 2025-26 Home Opener. The Comets will face off against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, October 10th at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.
The game marks the first full season under head coach Ryan Parent, who took over behind the bench last season and helped guide the Comets through a strong finish. His leadership and defensive mindset have sparked excitement heading into the new campaign.
Also returning is Comets captain Ryan Schmelzer, a cornerstone of the franchise and a fan favorite. Schmelzer enters the season just two goals shy of becoming the franchise leader in every major scoring category, a testament to his consistency, leadership, and impact on the organization.
Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070. Packages start as low as $18 per game and include a ticket to the New Jersey Devils Preseason Game, as well as exclusive events, discounts, and more.
With a returning core, renewed energy behind the bench, and another electric season of AHL hockey on the horizon, Opening Night promises to be one of the can't-miss events of the fall.
