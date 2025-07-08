Forward Mark Senden Re-Signed for 2025-26 Season
July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Mark Senden to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound center posted eight goals and 15 assists in 61 games with the Eagles during the 2024-25 campaign and tacked on two assists in nine playoff contests.
In addition to skating in 14 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, the third-year pro also helped lead the ECHL's Florida Everblades to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2023-24. In 50 regular-season outings with Florida, Senden generated 17 goals and 10 assists, while adding 15 points in 23 postseason contests.
Prior to making the move to the pro level, Senden spent five seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he would amass 73 points (26g/47a) in 170 NCAA games, while also serving as team captain in his final two seasons.
Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com and the Eagles social media channels for the latest updates throughout the offseason.
