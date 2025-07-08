Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Nicky Leivermann

July 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Nicky Leivermann to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Leivermann, 26, skated in 37 games with Hershey this past season, striking for 16 points (3g, 13a). He scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 24 at Belleville and also appeared in four playoff games with the club.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native helped Hershey to a 2024 Calder Cup title in his first professional season. The defender jumped into Hershey's lineup during Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals versus Coachella Valley, making his AHL postseason debut. He skated in three games in the Finals, all wins for Hershey, as the Bears won the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

Leivermann's 2024 postseason appearances marked his first AHL action since early in the 2023-24 campaign when he played in three games for Hershey, logging one assist. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023 at Providence.

He spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The Notre Dame product notched 34 points (10g, 24a) in 48 games in his rookie season with South Carolina.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October.







