Reign Announce 2025-26 Promotions and Themes

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their promotional theme schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season at Toyota Arena, offering added excitement and value for ALL-IN Members and fans in attendance.

Group ticket deposits starting at just $22 per ticket to secure 10 or more seats can be placed now through the Reign Front Office during business hours by calling 909-941-7825.

Single game tickets for all 2025-26 Ontario Reign home games will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. via AXS and OntarioReign.com. In addition, all Reign ticket packs, which include specialty merchandise items, will go on sale Friday, August 29.

Each Friday home game during the 2025-26 season will feature a specialty drink option with $2 Bud Lights. The party starts with Opening Night on Friday, October 10, which will include a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Ajinomoto Foods while supplies last.

Ontario will don specialty uniforms during eight selected games, which will be made available to fans via auction with proceeds benefiting the team's Hope Reigns Foundation and other charitable causes throughout the Inland Empire. Games with special uniforms this season include Fan Appreciation, First Responders, Hispanic Heritage, Hockey Fights Cancer, Ontario Baseball Night, Paw Patrol Game, Salute To Service and Pink In The Rink.

Also returning is Club Kingston, an opportunity for fans to skate on the Toyota Arena ice after select games. The Reign will host a Club Kingston skate approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of games on Dec. 7 and Feb. 1.

The Reign will continue to host a series of Hockey Is For Everyone themed games, beginning with Hispanic Heritage on Oct. 12. Other inclusive contests include a Sensory Night on Nov. 4, Black Heritage Game on Feb. 1, Women In Sports on Mar. 1 and Pride Night on Apr. 10.

The full list of 2025-26 promotions can be found below:

OPENING NIGHT - Friday, Oct. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

The Reign open a new season against the Tucson Roadrunners! Fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 magnet schedule while supplies last and can get a picture with their bestie in our photobooth on the concourse. Specialty ticket packs for Opening Night include a fanny pack with velcro patch.

HISPANIC HERITAGE - Sunday, Oct. 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Tucson Roadrunners

A celebration of Hispanic Heritage during the second matchup against Tucson in three days. Ontario will wear specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation and fans can catch a pre-game mariachi band performance on the concourse.

ROCK NIGHT - Friday, Oct. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

As the Reign battle Henderson on the ice, Toyota Arena will be rocking with the best classic hits from the past 60 years! Specialty merchandise will be available at the team shop presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club.

REIGN OF TERROR - Sunday, Oct. 19 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Ontario will recognize many evil characters in pop culture when they battle the Colorado Eagles. The first 1,000 kids through the doors will receive a Trick-or-Treating bag presented by AllPro!

SENSORY NIGHT - Tuesday, Nov. 4 - 7 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

A night at Toyota Arena designed to create a more comfortable and inclusive environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities, including reduced noise levels and adjusted lighting to help manage sensory input.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER - Saturday, Nov. 8 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Ontario will recognize those in the Inland Empire community who have battled cancer with the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, featuring specialty lavender-colored uniforms which will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation. The club will continue the fight with a lavender merchandise collection in the team store and there will be a specialty ticket pack with an item to be announced soon. Fans can kick off the night with the first Beer Fest of the season on the Toyota Arena patio.

BROADWAY ON ICE - Friday, Nov. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

The night's game against Bakersfield will feature some of the most recognizable showtunes from decades of fabulous musical performances on Broadway.

REIGNPOP - Friday, Nov. 28 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

A game with all things Asian Pop Culture! Ticket packs for this night include a Labubu outfit.

SALUTE TO SERVICE - Sunday, Nov. 30 - 5 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

The Reign will honor all those who have dedicated themselves to the military with Salute To Service, presented by Ontario Airport! They'll wear specialty uniforms for the game, which will be auctioned to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation as they line up against their foes from the Lone Star State, the Texas Stars!

STAR WARS - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 6 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

The team's annual Star Wars game, presented by Rotolo Chevrolet, will include characters on the concourse and specialty merchandise at the shop as Ontario looks to defeat the evil empire from Calgary.

IE TAKEOVER - Sunday, Dec. 7 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

A contest dedicated to all the things we love most about the IE! Local small businesses and organizations will be represented on the concourse and ticket packs will include a pair of socks designed by 1LoveIE. Stay after the game and participate in Club Kingston, a skate on the ice hosted by the mascot, along with Reign players.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS - Saturday, Dec. 20 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

The Reign host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the San Jose Barracuda! Come early to sample the best beer around and shop for all your holiday needs on the Toyota Arena patio but make sure to be in your seat for the first Ontario goal of the night when we toss new stuffed animals on the ice for donation to local youth in need during the holiday season. Ticket packs include two teddies, one to toss and another to keep!

SANTACON - Sunday, Dec. 21 - 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as Santa for Ontario's game against San Jose just four days before Christmas! The team will also be hosting a pajama party for all kids in attendance for the matinee.

GLOW YEAR'S EVE - Wednesday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Kick off your New Year's Eve celebration with the whole family at the team's first-ever glow-game! The lights go down, the glow sticks light up, and EDM music will be the backdrop as the Reign hit the ice against San Jose. Then count down to 2026 with an indoor fireworks display you don't want to miss!

EMO GAME - Saturday, Jan. 3 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

It's not a phase, Mom! As the Reign battle the Firebirds, the arena will be singing along with some of the best music from the early 2000s.

PAW PATROL GAME - Sunday, Jan. 4 - 3 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild

Ontario will highlight one of the best kids' shows out there when they battle the Iowa Wild. The Reign will wear special jerseys presented by the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley and fans can purchase a specialty ticket pack which includes a Paw Patrol Reign-branded lunch pail.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS GAME - Friday, Jan. 9 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Are ya ready kids? Join in on the fun of a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed game when the Reign go up against Henderson. Specialty ticket packs will include a co-branded SpongeBob and Reign t-shirt!

FIRST RESPONDERS - Saturday, Jan. 24 - 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

The Reign will pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of local first responders and wear specialty jerseys against the Colorado Eagles in a game presented by SoCalGas.

BLACK HERITAGE - Sunday, Feb. 1 - 3 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Reign will recognize Black History Month when they go up against Coachella Valley in a Sunday afternoon matchup! From the time doors open until the final horn, the night will be filled with special moments honoring Black culture and heritage. Get on the ice with Kingston after the game during the final Club Kingston postgame skate of the season. Ticket packs for the contest will include a New Era hat collab with 1LoveIE.

PINK IN THE RINK - Saturday, Feb. 7 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Ontario will hold its annual Pink In The Rink game and wear specialty jerseys to benefit the San Antonio Regional Hospital's Breast and Imaging Center when they take on the Bakersfield Condors.

OLYMPICS NIGHT - Wednesday, Feb. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

As the 2026 Winter Olympics progress in Milano Cortina, this night's game will be themed around the games and highlight NHL players' participation in men's hockey!

WOMEN IN SPORTS - Sunday, Mar. 1 - 3 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

This kids-themed game will be all about recognizing the outstanding women who make an impact in the sports industry and feature a pre-game girls skate clinic.

90's NIGHT - Friday, Mar. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Hear all the best music from the final decade of the millennium when the Reign battle Henderson! Nostalgic pop culture favs from this era will be showcased throughout the game and Violent Gentlemen will have specialty merchandise to commemorate the night at the team store.

ONTARIO BASEBALL NIGHT - Saturday, Mar. 14 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Reign will wear specialty Dodgers-inspired jerseys while spring training is in full swing, presented by the City of Ontario. The sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation during this baseball-themed contest!

WANDS AND WIZARDS - Saturday, Apr. 4 - 6 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

The Reign will be on their brooms and whip up a potion of liquid luck for this contest, presented by Quick Quack Car Wash, as they go up against Bakersfield and divide into houses for the annual House Cup competition. The wand will pick the wizard for those who purchase a mystery wand ticket pack.

PRIDE NIGHT - Friday, Apr. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Join the Reign as they celebrate love, inclusion and community on Pride Night. The rink will be lit up in rainbow colors for a night that honors diversity and recognizes local organizations, showing that hockey is for everyone. A pride-themed music playlist will be played during the game and fans will be able to add positive notes to a 'Messages of Love' wall on rainbow cards.

REIGNCOACH - Friday, Apr. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Get your boots on for this country-themed game when Ontario takes on San Diego!

FAN APPRECIATION - Saturday, Apr. 18 - 6 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Ontario will recognize its incredible fans and celebrate 18 seasons of Reign hockey in the Inland Empire while wearing specialty jerseys to cap off the 2025-26 regular season, presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital. Fans will have an opportunity to vote for their game day experience choices and the team will have mystery giveaways and seat upgrades throughout the contest. Specialty ticket packs created by 1LoveIE will feature a throwback Reign hat.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

2025-26 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.







