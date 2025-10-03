Cam McGuire Named Voice of the Reign

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the LA Kings, announced the hiring of Cam McGuire as the team's new Manager of Communications. In his new role McGuire will serve as the Voice of the Reign, calling play-by-play for each of the club's 72 games which can be viewed live and on demand on AHLTV on FloHockey, the ESPN LA App and the Ontario Reign App.

The native of Ridgefield, Conn. spent the last three seasons as Director of Broadcasting and Media/Community Relations with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. While in Boise, McGuire called over 200 games and was recognized as the league's Media/PR Director of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. In addition, he was chosen to broadcast the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic which aired live on NHL Network and FloHockey.

Prior to joining the Steelheads, McGuire began his professional career in 2019 with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. After his third season in Worcester, he was awarded as the 2022 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year. As the team's Manager of Communications, Broadcasting, and Hockey Operations, he spearheaded media and public relations efforts, social media, marketing and assisted with team service-related matters. McGuire also previously filled in on broadcast duties with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cam to the Reign family," said Dan Lynch, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "His passion for the game and dynamic voice will be a fantastic addition to our broadcasts. We look forward to seeing him build a great connection with the team, community, and our loyal fans."

McGuire completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Business from Lake Forest College in May of 2019 and got his first play-by-play experience calling games for the school's Division III men's hockey team.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Reign," McGuire said. "I've heard nothing but good things about organization from top to bottom. Not only are the Reign a very well-respected organization in the AHL, but everyone in the hockey world speaks highly of the culture that has been established. I can't wait to meet all the great fans here and get the season underway."

Joining McGuire on the air will be analyst Paige Capistran, who returns for her second season on the Reign broadcast team. The hiring fills an open role on the team's Front Office Staff after outgoing Manager of Communications Jared Shafran accepted a new role with the LA Kings as the team's Sr. Manager of Broadcasting and Content.

Ontario will begin its preseason schedule Thursday afternoon when they scrimmage the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Sports Performance Center at 4 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 10 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives at (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visit ontarioreign.com.

For the latest team news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, X and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.