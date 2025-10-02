Forward Ty Tullio Signs One-Year AHL Contract with Tucson Roadrunners

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the signing of forward Ty Tullio to a one-year AHL contract.

"We think Tyler has something to prove as a pro and we're looking forward to his contributions to the team," said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Tullio, 23, split the 2024-25 season between the Calgary Wranglers and Rochester Americans in the AHL, totaling 15 points (3g, 12a) and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 games.

The Detroit, Michigan, native opened the year with Rochester, collecting seven points (1g, 6a) and 30 PIM in 30 games before joining Calgary on loan from the Buffalo Sabres on Mar. 14. With the Wranglers, Tullio added eight points (2g, 6a) and six PIM in 13 contests. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Calgary, finishing fourth on the team in shots (7) in the Wranglers' First Round series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Across three AHL seasons, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward has appeared in 160 career games with Calgary, Rochester and the Bakersfield Condors, recording 62 points (25g, 37a) and 90 PIM. He has also played in six Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wranglers and Condors.

Tullio was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft before being traded to Buffalo with Ryan McLeod from Edmonton for Matt Savoie on July 5, 2024.

Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals (2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22). Tullio recorded 194 points (84g, 110a) and 134 PIM in 187 career OHL games.

In his final junior season, he led Oshawa in points (86), goals (42), power-play goals (14, 4 th in the OHL) and power-play assists (22), while ranking second on the team in assists (44).

During the 2020-21 season, Tullio played in the Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia's top league) with HK 32 Liptovský Mikuláš, registering 13 points (4g, 9a) and 77 PIM in 19 games.

He was selected 11th overall by Oshawa in the First Round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.







