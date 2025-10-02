Penguins Reveal Preseason Roster Ahead of Exhibition Opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their official preseason roster ahead of their exhibition games on Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4.

The preseason roster consists of 26 players (17 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders). Additional players will be added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins proceed with their training camp. The 26 players that will be present for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's preseason opener are listed below...

The Penguins' two preseason games consist of one home game and one away game. They will host the Hershey Bears for the team's annual 'Learn With Hockey' STEM & School Day game tomorrow, featuring a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. The following day, Saturday, the Penguins will head down the Pennsylvania Turnpike to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center with a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or by calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS PRESEASON ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht Wt DOB (Age) Hometown 2024-25 Team(s) Contract

6 LAATSCH, Daniel D 6'5" 190 2/13/2002 (23) Altoona, WI Wisconsin (NCAA) NHL

10 HUGLEN, Aaron RW 6'0" 180 3/6/2001 (24) Roseau, MN Minnesota (NCAA) AHL

20 MURRAY, Brett LW 6'5" 228 7/20/1998 (27) Bolton, ON Buffalo (NHL) Tryout Rochester (AHL)

23 RENWICK, Nolan RW 6'3" 215 2/16/2001 (24) Milestone, SK Maine (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)

32 BUDNICK, Tommy D 6'1" 210 2/14/2004 (21) Petoskey, MI Guelph (OHL) AHL Brantford (OHL)

34 URDAHL, Zach LW 6'1" 193 10/13/2001 (23) Eau Claire, WI Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA) AHL

36 GRAHAM, Max LW 6'3" 209 5/21/2004 (21) Kelowna, BC Kelowna (WHL) AHL

40 PAVLENKO, Maxim G 6'4" 176 6/4/2002 (23) Pavlodar, KAZ Ryazan-VDV (VHL) AHL

42 BREAZEALE, David D 6'3" 215 4/22/2000 (25) Grandville, MI Maine (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)

47 KAPLAN, Jordan RW 5'10" 170 5/19/1997 (28) Bridgewater, NJ Worcester (ECHL) Tryout

50 HARDING, Finn D 6'1" 206 3/2/2005 (20) Toronto, ON Brampton (OHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)

51 BURKE, Cal RW 5'10" 183 3/19/1997 (28) Boxborough, MA Vegas (NHL) Tryout Henderson (AHL)

57 DE ST. PHALLE, Mathieu RW 5'10" 175 3/20/2000 (25) Greenwich, CT W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)

59 PAQUETTE, Tyler RW 6'3" 200 3/18/2001 (24) Collegeville, PA Penn State (NCAA) Tryout

60 CASTOR, Jaxon G 6'3" 200 3/14/1997 (28) Phoenix, AZ W-B/Scranton (AHL) Tryout

61 CRISCUOLO, Kyle RW 5'9" 179 5/5/1992 (33) Southampton, NJ Charlotte (AHL) Tryout

62 GALLANT, Zach C 6'2" 200 3/6/1999 (26) Oakville, ON McGill (USports) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL) Wheeling (ECHL)

64 KLASSEN, Gabe C 5'10" 178 6/30/2003 (22) Prince Albert, SK W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)

73 POSMA, Mike LW 6'0" 185 12/4/2001 (23) Pomona, NY Boston College (NCAA) Tryout Florida (ECHL)

74 JOHNSON, Brent D 6'0" 185 3/20/2003 (22) Frisco, TX Ohio State (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL) Wheeling (ECHL)

76 SUTTER, Aidan D 5'11" 174 10/27/2002 (22) Kamloops, BC Calgary (USports) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)

78 QUERCIA, Matt LW 6'3" 210 2/24/1999 (26) Andover, MA Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

79 PIENINIEMI, Emil D 6'2" 176 3/2/2005 (20) Kuopio, FIN Kingston (OHL) NHL

80 ANSONS, Raivis LW 6'1" 190 1/29/2002 (23) Rîga, LAT W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL

83 EDWARDS, Brayden C 6'1" 188 12/23/2004 (20) Abbotsford, BC Lethbridge (WHL) AHL

84 CALVERT, Atley C 6'0" 193 9/17/2003 (22) Moose Jaw, SK W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)







