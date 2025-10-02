Rangers Assign Casey Fitzgerald to Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Fitzgerald, 28, skated in 66 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 campaign. He recorded a career-high five goals and tied his career-high in points with 21 (5 g, 16 a). He finished third on the Wolf Pack in points by a defenseman.

The native of North Reading, MA, was named the 15 th captain in Wolf Pack history on Nov. 6, 2024.

He was selected in the third round, 86 th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 15 forwards, 11 defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 29 players.

Forwards (15): Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Chongmin Lee*, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (11): Theo Calvas*, Jackson Dorrington, Cullen Ferguson*, Casey Fitzgerald, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (3): Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, and Callum Tung

