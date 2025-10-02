Checkers Receive 19 Players from Florida

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Florida Panthers have reduced their training camp roster, sending 19 players to Charlotte's training camp.

Forwards Josh Davies, Jack Devine, Anton Lundmark, Ryan McAllister, Gracyn Sawchyn, Kai Schwindt, Ben Steeves, Hunter St. Martin and Sandis Vilmanis, as well as defensemen Marek Alscher, Michael Benning, Mikulas Hovorka and goaltender Cooper Black have been assigned to the Checkers.

Forward Hunter Johannes has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Panthers, and will report to Charlotte.

Defensemen Trevor Carrick and Jake Livingstone have been released from their professional tryouts (PTO) and will report to Charlotte.

Forwards Brett Chorske, Liam McLinskey and defenseman Colton Huard have been released from their amateur tryouts (ATO) and will report to Charlotte.

Additionally, forwards Makenzie Entwistle, Nolan Foote and Wilmer Skoog have been placed on NHL waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.

Training camp will run until the team's season opener in Springfield on Saturday, October 11. The current training camp roster can be found here.







