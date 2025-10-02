Newcomers Get Early Look in Phantoms Preseason Opener

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Hershey, PA - Carson Golder scored on the power play in the first period to give the Lehigh Valley Phantoms a 1-0 lead but a three-goal outburst early in the second sparked a rally for the host Hershey Bears on their way to a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. The game was the first of the preseason for both teams and featured many AHL Contract and Tryout players on ECHL contracts hungry for the opportunity to impress their new head coaches.

Golder was one such player. The 23-year-old who formerly played with Norfolk of the ECHL and Manitoba of the AHL had signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms and deposited a rebound from the left of the cage with 4:55 remaining in the first period to put the Orange and Black ahead at the first intermission.

Early fireworks from Artem Kulakov of the Phantoms got everyone into the game. He dropped the gloves with notorious tough guy Justin Nachbaur barely more than two minutes into the game. The big defenseman on an ECHL contract with Reading certainly made an impression on head coach John Snowden with his physical play.

Kyler Kupka and Company were poised to turn the tables in the second period. Kupka led the Bears' attack with two goals and one assist including a piece of a Jon McDonald shot with 18:01 remaining in the second period to even the score at 1-1. Just 13 seconds later, Simon Pinard rushed up the left-wing and roofed the go-ahead goal top-shelf past the shoulder of Lehigh Valley goaltender Yaniv Perets to make it 2-1. Ludwig Person pushed the advantage to 3-1 just three minutes later.

Lehigh Valley had a power play to open the third period and a chance to come back in the game but Hershey took advantage back the other way and Nicky Leiverman scored shorthanded on a rebound left in the crease from an initial shot on the rush by Kaden Bohlsen following a strong initial save off the pads of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli.

Kupka's shot to the left post from the high-slot at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty concluded the scoring.

Besides Kulakov getting in the fight early, Sawyer Boulton also was out there looking to express himself via his physicality. Tucker Robertson made some plays and also showcased a nasty streak at different times through the contest.

The Frasca brothers, Jordan and Jacob, got to play on the same line together. And the Reading Royals contract forwards displayed the kind of chemistry one might normally expect of siblings looking to play off of each others' abilities.

The Phantoms plan to implement a lineup with more of their regular players for the home preseason games this weekend against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday and against Hershey on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 15:05 - LV, C. Golder (C. Berger, M. Rizzo) (PP) (1-0)

2nd 1:59 - HER, K. Kupka (J. McDonald, N. Krenzen) (1-1)

2nd 2:12 - HER, S. Pinard (J. Luypen, J. McDonald) (1-2)

2nd 5:42 - HER, L. Persson (K. Kupka, C. Mayer) (1-3)

3rd 1:43 - HER, N. Leivermann (G. Cruikshank, K. Bohlen) (SH) (1-4)

3rd 13:41 - HER, N. Kupka (J. Luypen, C. Allen) (1-5)

Shots:

LV 24 - HER 28

PP:

LV 1/4, HER 0/1

Goaltenders:

LV - Y. Perets (L) (12/15)

LV - K. Petruzzelli (ND) (11/13)

HER - G. Bjorklund (23/24)







American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

Newcomers Get Early Look in Phantoms Preseason Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.