Reign Announce Training Camp Moves
Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the following training camp moves:
The following players have all cleared waivers and will report to the Ontario Reign:
Forwards
#8 Martin Chromiak
#14 Akil Thomas
#21 Glenn Gawdin
#26 Andre Lee
#34 Taylor Ward
#81 Cole Guttman
#91 Logan Brown
Defensemen
#27 Joe Hicketts
#58 Samuel Bolduc
In addition, the LA Kings have recalled goaltender Erik Portillo from the Ontario Reign.
A full version of the roster can be viewed HERE. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.
Ontario will begin its preseason schedule Thursday afternoon when they scrimmage the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Sports Performance Center at 4 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 36 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in Ontario, beginning on Friday, October 10 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.
Become a Reign All-In Member today by contacting our ticket representatives at (909) 941-7825. For more information on the All-In Member program, visit ontarioreign.com.
