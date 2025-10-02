Reign Announce Training Camp Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the following training camp moves:

The following players have all cleared waivers and will report to the Ontario Reign:

Forwards

#8 Martin Chromiak

#14 Akil Thomas

#21 Glenn Gawdin

#26 Andre Lee

#34 Taylor Ward

#81 Cole Guttman

#91 Logan Brown

Defensemen

#27 Joe Hicketts

#58 Samuel Bolduc

In addition, the LA Kings have recalled goaltender Erik Portillo from the Ontario Reign.

A full version of the roster can be viewed HERE. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Ontario will begin its preseason schedule Thursday afternoon when they scrimmage the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Sports Performance Center at 4 p.m.

