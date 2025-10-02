Defenseman Lleyton Moore Signs One-Year AHL Contract with Tucson Roadrunners

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today the signing of defenseman Lleyton Moore to a one-year AHL contract.

"Lleyton continues to make strides as a pro and we expect him to earn a greater role," said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Moore, 23, recorded eight points (2g, 6a) and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 32 games with the Roadrunners during his first full AHL season in 2024-25. He was one of two Tucson defensemen to score a game-winning goal last year.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native split the 2023-24 season between Tucson and the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. He collected four points (2g, 2a) and six PIM in 14 games with the Roadrunners, and 39 points (7g, 32a) and 12 PIM in 46 games with the Thunder in his lone ECHL season, where he led all Wichita defensemen in points. Moore also scored his first career AHL goal in his debut on Dec. 20, 2023, in Tucson's 8-6 road victory over the San Jose Barracuda.

Since then, Moore has totaled 12 points (4g, 8a), eight PIM and a plus-five rating in 46 career AHL games across two seasons.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-8, 178-pound blueliner played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers (2022-23), Oshawa Generals (2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23) and Niagara IceDogs (2018-19). Over his OHL career, Moore recorded 143 points (21g, 122a), 102 PIM and a plus-48 rating in 226 games.

He also appeared in 30 career OHL playoff games with Kitchener and Oshawa, posting 13 points (1g, 12a) and 12 PIM.

In his final junior season, Moore served as Oshawa's team captain in 2022-23 before being traded to Kitchener midseason. The previous year, in 2021-22, he registered 54 points (5g, 49a) in 67 OHL games, setting career-highs in both points and assists while leading the Generals in assists and all Oshawa defensemen in goals, points, power-play goals (3), power-play assists (20) and power-play points (23).

He was selected 12th overall by Niagara in the First Round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.







