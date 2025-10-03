Phantoms Receive Dorwart, Gaucher, Pederson

Published on October 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned three forwards to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have cut eight players from the Training Camp roster to be returned or loaned to the ECHL.

Assigned to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia are the following players:

Karsen Dorwart - F

Jacob Gaucher - F

Lane Pederson - F

Loaned by Lehigh Valley to the Reading Royals are the following players:

Nick Capone - F

Keith Petruzzelli - G

Released from Tryout and returned to the Reading Royals are the following players:

Jacob Frasca - F

Artem Kulakov - D

Jacob LeGurrier - F

Connor McMenamin - F

Yvan Mongo - F

Returned from Tryout and returned to the Maine Mariners is the following player:

Wyllum Deveaux - F

The Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 33 players.

PHANTOMS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

3 Helge Grans - D

4 Ty Murchison - D

6 Emil Andrae - D

7 Ben Meehan - D

9 Carson Golder - F

12 Davin Kaplan - F

13 Massimo Rizzo - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

17 Garrett Wilson - F

19 Hunter McDonald - D

20 Cooper Marody - F

21 Alex Bump - F

22 Tucker Robertson - F

23 Karsen Dorwart - F

24 Carter Berger - D

25 Lane Pederson - F

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

43 Oscar Eklind - F

52 Denver Barker - F

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

72 Alexis Gendron - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

90 Anthony Richard - F

1 Yaniv Perets - G

33 Vinnie Purpura - G

34 Carson Bjarnason - G

35 Aleksei Kolosov - G

Tryout Skater

15 Nolan Burke - F

44 Jeremy Michel - F

45 Jack Page - D

55 Vincent Sevigny - D

57 Jordan Frasca - F

PRESEASON Oct 4 Sat 7:05 PM VS Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins PPL Center

PRESEASON Oct 5 Sun 3:05 PM VS Hershey Bears PPL Center

Oct 11 Sat 7:05 PM VS Belleville Senators Opening Night

Oct 12 Sun 3:05 PM VS Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins PPL Center

AWAY Oct 17 Fri 7:00 PM @ Cleveland Monsters Rocket Arena







