Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced their roster for the upcoming Training Camp to officially commence on Sunday at PPL Center.

The roster includes 27 players, featuring captain Garrett Wilson and some returning fan favorites, such as Cooper Marody, Samu Tuomaala, and Zayde Wisdom. 12 tryout invites are joining the Phantoms at Training Camp with nine of those arrivals on ECHL contracts with the Reading Royals for the 2025-26 season.

Head coach John Snowden will put the team through three days of practice before the Phantoms travel to Hershey for a preseason game on Wednesday, October 1.

The Phantoms will play a pair of home games in the preseason on Saturday, October 4 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, October 5 at 3:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears.

The 12th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begins with Opening Night on Saturday, October 11 against the Belleville Senators, including a Rally Towel Giveaway.

More players are expected to arrive from Flyers Training Camp in the coming days as both the Flyers and Phantoms get closer to their regular-season openers.

Phantoms Training Camp Roster

7 Ben Meehan - D

9 Carson Golder - F

10 Tucker Robertson - F

11 Nick Capone - F

13 Massimo Rizzo - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

17 Garrett Wilson - F

20 Cooper Marody - F

24 Carter Berger - D

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

43 Oscar Eklind - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

1 Yaniv Perets - G

80 Keith Petruzzelli - G

Tryout Players

2 Yvan Mongo - F

8 Wyllum Deveaux - F

15 Nolan Burke - F

22 Jacob Frasca - F

26 Artem Kulakov - D

40 Connor McMenamin - F

41 Jacob LeGuerrier - F

44 Jeremy Michel - F

45 Jack Page - D

55 Vincent Sevigny - D

57 Jordan Frasca - F

33 Vinnie Purpura - G

