Help Reward Deserving Students with the Condors Adopt-A-School Program Presented by Valley Strong Credit Union

Published on September 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors Adopt-A-School program presented by Valley Strong Credit Union kicked off the 2025-26 season as Rio Bravo Elementary School was the first to be presented with their Adopt-A-School Box. Now in its second season, the program provides tickets, food, and drinks for deserving students, rewarding them for their achievements in the classroom.

Our thanks to current Adopt-A-School partners: Valley Strong Credit Union, Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals, Carbon TerraVault, John Balfanz Homes, Core Chiropractic + Wellness, and Medrano Roofing.

There is still time to get your business involved and Adopt-A-School!







American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.