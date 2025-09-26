Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves are pleased to announce FOX Chicago Plus (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season home games during the 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

The partnership with WPWR-TV marks the ninth consecutive full season that Wolves games have been a staple on its schedule.

"We're proud to reaffirm our commitment to Chicago hockey fans by delivering another strong broadcast schedule through our partners at FOX 32 Chicago," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "Our broadcast partnership has been consistent for a number of years and Wolves broadcasts remain available to the market without a subscription."

Coverage on FOX Chicago Plus begins Saturday, Oct. 18, when the Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena in the season home opener. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will be back in the booth as the Wolves' broadcast team.

Shaver and Gardner will be on the call for 29 more home games as head coach Cam Abbott and the Wolves look to secure a postseason berth for the second consecutive season en route to a sixth league championship in franchise history.

Local hockey fans can find WPWR-TV over the air in HD on Channel 50 and the games are carried via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

WFLD FOX 32 and WPWR FOX Chicago Plus are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

All 72 Wolves games during the 2025-26 regular season will stream on AHLTV on FloHockey but these 30 will also appear on FOX Chicago Plus:

(All times Central)

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Saturday. Nov. 1 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.







