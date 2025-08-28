Wolves Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves released their 2025-26 promotional schedule on Thursday and it features premium giveaways, popular theme nights, family-oriented experiences and meaningful community and charitable events.

The Wolves' season promises to be full of fun and excitement for the players on the ice and for the team's loyal fans in the stands as the organization continues to showcase thrilling American Hockey League action the entire family can enjoy at an affordable price.

Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for Howl-O-Ween, AEW Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Halfway to Summer, Country Music Night and Cowboy Hat Giveaway, Glow Night and Glow Baton Giveaway, Throwback Night, Superhero Night, Star Wars Night, Wizards Game, Bobblehead Giveaways and so much more.

"We're excited to get the 32nd season of Chicago Wolves hockey underway," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "In addition to high expectations on the ice, we have a robust promotional calendar for our fans. There's something for everyone, including many new theme nights, some returning theme nights and a treasure trove of fan giveaways."

The Wolves will continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy charitable causes by donning two sets of commemorative jerseys this season.

Fight Against Cancer jerseys will be worn Jan. 10-11 and then auctioned to benefit local charities to help battle the disease. Also, the Wolves will don St. Patrick's Day jerseys on March 7-8 to raise awareness for autism and funds for Easterseals and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.

As always, the Wolves will showcase their dedication to finding forever homes for dogs through the organization's Adopt-A-Dog program. Each month will feature an Adopt-A-Dog Night on the schedule.

"We aspire to win championships and deliver an exceptional experience to our fanbase," Sata said. "That's our North Star and we can't wait to get going again in October."

Other highlights of the '25-26 promotional schedule: Four $3 Coors Light Nights, three postgame skates and 13 Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union.

Adopt-A-Dog Nights: Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 14, March 7, April 18.

$3 Coors Light Nights: Dec. 3, Dec. 5, March 11, April 15.

Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union: Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 15, March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29, April 12, April 19.

Postgame Skates: Nov. 8, Jan. 10, March 21.

The fun begins Saturday, Oct. 18 when the Wolves host Central Division rival Rockford in the home opener at Allstate Arena. It will mark the first Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season and the first 4,000 fans entering the arena will receive a special Chicago Wolves Coffee Mug.

That's just the start of the excitement in store for Wolves fans this season. Highlights include:

Saturday, Oct. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Home Season Opener

Coffee Mug Giveaway, courtesy of the Law Office of Daniel E. Goodman

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, Oct. 25 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba

Howl-O-Ween Game

Trick-or-treating

Saturday, Nov. 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Toronto

Touch-A-Truck

First Responders Night

Saturday, Nov. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

AEW Night

Sunday, Nov. 9 - 3 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Salute to Military Families, presented by Kia

Sunday, Nov. 16 - 3 p.m. vs. Cleveland

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Game

Friday, Dec. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Team Calendar Giveaway, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions

Sunday, Dec. 14 - 3 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Wolvescraft

Saturday, Jan. 3 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Glow Game, presented by Starry

Glow Baton Giveaway, courtesy of Starry

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Saturday, Jan. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas

Superhero Night

Ryan Suzuki Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of CDE Collision Centers

Fight Against Cancer Jersey Auction, presented by Campfire Marshmallows. Benefits Imerman Angels, Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, A Silver Lining Foundation and Chicago Wolves Charities, Driven by Kia

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Sunday, Jan. 11 - 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba

Fight Against Cancer Jersey Auction, presented by Campfire Marshmallows. Benefits Imerman Angels, Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, A Silver Lining Foundation and Chicago Wolves Charities, Driven by Kia

Saturday, Jan. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Halfway to Summer

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, courtesy of Jewel-Osco

Saturday, Jan. 31 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Star Wars Night

Saturday, Feb. 14 - 7 p.m. vs. Colorado

Teddy Bear Toss

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Sunday, Feb. 15 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado

Wizards Day

Saturday, Feb. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas

Country Night

Saturday, March 7 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas

St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco

Coffee Mug Giveaway, courtesy of the Law Office of Daniel E. Goodman

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Sunday, March 8 - 3 p.m. vs. Texas

St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco

Juha Jaaska Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Republic Bank of Chicago

Sunday, April 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Rockford

Skates Spinner Bobblehead Giveaway, courtesy of Westside Children's Therapy

Annual Merchandise Sale

Saturday, April 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Throwback Night

Trading Cards Giveaway, courtesy of Vienna Beef

Adopt-A-Dog Night

Sunday, April 19 - 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Regular-season Finale

Fan Appreciation

